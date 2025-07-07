BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Magic Seas Ship after Houthi Strike - Sirens, smoke & water seen pouring in as vessel SINKS
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
339 views • 2 months ago

FIRST footage from Magic Seas after Houthi (Yemen) strike.

Emergency sirens scream across the deck

Crew films massive smoke cloud rising

Water seen pouring in as vessel SINKS

Unverified footage from i24 correspondent

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said on Monday that a cargo ship they struck with gunfire, rockets and explosive-laden remote-controlled boats had sunk in the Red Sea, after their first known attack on the high seas this year.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for Sunday's assault and said they had allowed the 19 crew members to disembark from the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, the Magic Seas.

The United Arab Emirates said on Monday it had successfully rescued all 22 people aboard the Magic Seas after an AD Ports Group vessel, Safeen Prism, responded to a distress call from the commercial ship following an attack in the Red Sea.

The Magic Seas was taking on water after the attack and remained at risk of sinking, the company’s representative, Michael Bodouroglou, had said earlier. The ship had been carrying iron and fertiliser from China to Turkey.

More at Article about it:  https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/ship-risk-sinking-after-first-houthi-red-sea-attack-this-year-2025-07-07/



