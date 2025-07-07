Magic Seas Ship after Houthi Strike - Sirens, smoke & water seen pouring in as vessel SINKS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FIRST footage from Magic Seas after Houthi (Yemen) strike.
Emergency sirens scream across the deck
Crew films massive smoke cloud rising
Water seen pouring in as vessel SINKS
Unverified footage from i24 correspondent
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said on Monday that a cargo ship they struck with gunfire, rockets and explosive-laden remote-controlled boats had sunk in the Red Sea, after their first known attack on the high seas this year.
The Houthis claimed responsibility for Sunday's assault and said they had allowed the 19 crew members to disembark from the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, the Magic Seas.
More at Article about it: https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/ship-risk-sinking-after-first-houthi-red-sea-attack-this-year-2025-07-07/