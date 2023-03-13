Dramatic moment Russian drone taking out British Stormer HVM in Donetsk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian troop drone Lancet-3 destroys British Stormer HVM Starstreak provided to the Kiev regime and is detected in the direction of Donetsk. Finally, short-range surface-to-air missile systems developed by the British defense company Thales, smoked by cheap drone in open area.
Mirrored - TeleTruth