Patrick Lancaster
Oct 6, 2023
Armenian Ethnic Cleansing In Artsakh: Activist & Humanitarian Mika Badalyan Explain What Happened
Please support his work. "Who wants to support, write to @mbadalyan (on telegram)
To support: Tinkoff bank
2200700889649264" https://t.me/mikayelbad
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3nc5ba-armenian-ethnic-cleansing-in-artsakh-activist-and-humanitarian-mika-badalya.html