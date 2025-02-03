False Flags, Gun Grabbers, Harding-Kerrigan, Religion vs. Money

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2025-02-02 Tim, Lynn, Bill, Johnny, False Flags
Topic list:
* Are false flags black magic pharmakia?
* “Murders of CBS affiliate nobodys Alison Parker and Adam Ward” in Roanoke, Virginia.
* From the “moon landing” to the Vietnam War.
* Harrison Hanks is available for your crisis acting needs!
* Gun grabbing pay-off: the “COVID” concentration camp in Howard Springs, Australia.
* Generational far-Left politicians, gun-grabbers all: from the Dodds to the Trudeaus to the Cuomos.
* Ashley Banfield-Nancy Grace split-screen “connected across far distances”.
* Wag-the-dog “war reporting”.
* Recycling the talking heads of “accepted, mainstream media”: from Chris Cuomo to Piers Morgan (what do they have in common?).
* Listing famous “DeMolay boys”.
* Picked Opposition verses Controlled Opposition: when Jews are allowed to speak Truth and why.
* Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan forced back in the “news” after several decades: why?
* The agenda of Hollywood: protect the status quo.
* Charlie Manson: the Catholic connection.
* Johnny and Lynn debate the importance of religion amongst key players.
* Trudeau son of Trudeau and the “Quiet Revolution”.
* Joe Biden is a black Freemason after just stepping down.
