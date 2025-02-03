False Flags, Gun Grabbers, Harding-Kerrigan, Religion vs. Money

2025-02-02 Tim, Lynn, Bill, Johnny, False Flags

Topic list:

* Are false flags black magic pharmakia?

* “Murders of CBS affiliate nobodys Alison Parker and Adam Ward” in Roanoke, Virginia.

* From the “moon landing” to the Vietnam War.

* Harrison Hanks is available for your crisis acting needs!

* Gun grabbing pay-off: the “COVID” concentration camp in Howard Springs, Australia.

* Generational far-Left politicians, gun-grabbers all: from the Dodds to the Trudeaus to the Cuomos.

* Ashley Banfield-Nancy Grace split-screen “connected across far distances”.

* Wag-the-dog “war reporting”.

* Recycling the talking heads of “accepted, mainstream media”: from Chris Cuomo to Piers Morgan (what do they have in common?).

* Listing famous “DeMolay boys”.

* Picked Opposition verses Controlled Opposition: when Jews are allowed to speak Truth and why.

* Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan forced back in the “news” after several decades: why?

* The agenda of Hollywood: protect the status quo.

* Charlie Manson: the Catholic connection.

* Johnny and Lynn debate the importance of religion amongst key players.

* Trudeau son of Trudeau and the “Quiet Revolution”.

* Joe Biden is a black Freemason after just stepping down.

