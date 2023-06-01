© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A batch of FPV drones, numbering in the thousands, has been delivered to units of the Southern Group of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces in the Donbass.
The footage also shows the work of kamikaze drones in enemy trenches, disguised ATGM crews, the destruction of firing points in buildings, as well as work on communications equipment