Does the Gospel Still Have the Power to Transform Lives Today?

In this inspiring message drawn from “The Power of the Gospel: Conviction and Transformation,” Pastor Roderick Webster unpacks how the Holy Spirit uses the preaching of God’s Word to bring true conviction and life-changing transformation. Explore the biblical foundations of the Gospel’s power, hear examples of personal testimonies that reveal how faith can move hearts, and discover why sharing the full counsel of God is essential for lasting impact. If you’ve ever wondered whether the Gospel remains potent in a modern world, this sermon offers both the scriptural proof and the real-life stories that show its power is as strong as ever.