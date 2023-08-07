448 Hz See The Unseen - 30 Minute Affirmations

448 Hz Frequency - This spiritual frequency resonates in the third eye, also known as the pineal gland. The influence of 448 Hz on the third eye also improves Lucid visions, inner awareness, intuition, psychic and clairvoyant abilities.

Alpha 8.3 Hz - States of relaxation, enhances creativity, mental clarity, and the brain is more receptive to information. Alpha is great for stress relief and relaxation and clairvoyant ability to receive mental clarity of images.

I hear, I see, I feel, I know.

I am Intuitive.

I am psychic.

I am knowing.

I am insightful.

I am aware of my psychic powers.

I am listening to my intuitive self.

I am naturally receptive to psychic information.

I am confident about the strength of my inner vision.

I am finding it easier to listen to my intuition.

I am naturally attracted by psychic information.

I am connected to my inner vision.

I am extremely intuitive.

I am tuned-in to hidden cosmic forces.

I am aligned with nature.

I am in contact with universal power.

I am highly receptive to psychic information.

I am constantly increasing my psychic powers.

I am becoming more and more receptive to psychic information.

I trust my feelings and insights.

I instantly receive hidden knowledge.

I have a natural psychic ability.

I have easy access to hidden knowledge.

I instantly pick up on subtle energies.

I have a highly developed sixth sense.

I instantly perceive things that others can’t.

I see energy around people.

I see the colours of the aura.

I see all things in clarity.

I connect to the Spirit world easily and effortlessly.

I receive psychic information in many ways.

I visualize the answers to all my questions.

My mind is receptive to subtle energies.

My imagination is vivid and powerful.

My psychic powers are strong.

My sixth sense is activated.

My mind is aligned with universal knowledge.

My third eye is open.

My third eye sees all.

My intuitive consciousness is both infinite and ever-increasing.

My sixth sense is growing stronger every day.

My psychic powers are growing stronger and stronger.

My mind is highly receptive to subtle energies.

My awareness is expanding more and more.

My intuition is naturally strong.

My inner vision and third eye is always on alert and active.

My inner vision is strong.

My intuition can be trusted.

My intuition is always on point.

My inner vision is always clear and focused.

My psychic abilities are growing more clearer by the day!

My psychic ability flows freely.

My inner vision is always clear and focused.

My clairvoyant vision is clear and bright.

My psychic gifts grow stronger everyday.

I pick up on other peoples thoughts and emotions.

Psychic powers are natural for me.

People are amazed at my psychic abilities.

Universal energy and knowledge surround me.





