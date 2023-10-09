Patriot Nurse Urgent Warning - From Scripture to Strategy: Israel/Hamas, Prophecy, and U.S. Policy

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

In this video Patriot Nurse discusses the developments internationally both in the middle east and the United States' role in foreign policy. We are foretold of a great deception in the end of days that will cause the love of many for the word of the Lord to grow cold. As the United States faces the end of it's empire era, it's up to the citizens to search their hearts and ask the God of the bible what their next steps are.

THIS IS AN URGENT HEART FELT BIBLICAL WARNING FOR THOSE WHO CARE ABOUT THE SHEER HELL UNFOLDING RIGHT NOW AROUND THE WORLD. IF YOU'RE OBSESSED WITH ENDLESS ENTERTAINMENT YOU BETTER SNAP OUT OF IT.

#Israel is paying dearly for learning a critical lesson in history. When you turn your back on God, and you reject HIS teachings, and you embrace #abortion, transgenderism, the LGBT cult and demonic influence throughout your government and institutions (including medicine, bioweapons, "science" etc), God will remove his protection from you and feed your nation to the wolves. Both Israel and the USA have lost God's blessing and must REPENT to regain it and have any hope of survival. This war cannot merely be won with tanks and artillery. It can only be won with God's protection, which both Israel and USA governments have overtly abandoned.

THE ONLY THING WE CAN DO NOW IS PREP, ARM UP, & PRAY! WAKEUP!

Mirrored from Patriot Nurses YouTube Channel HERE: https://youtu.be/eQ1TQOjStqo?feature=shared

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac



Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

THIS IS AN URGENT HEART FELT BIBLICAL WARNING FOR THOSE WHO CARE ABOUT THE SHEER HELL UNFOLDING RIGHT NOW AROUND THE WORLD. IF YOU'RE OBSESSED WITH ENDLESS ENTERTAINMENT YOU BETTER SNAP OUT OF IT.

#Israel is paying dearly for learning a critical lesson in history. When you turn your back on God, and you reject HIS teachings, and you embrace #abortion, transgenderism, the LGBT cult and demonic influence throughout your government and institutions (including medicine, bioweapons, "science" etc), God will remove his protection from you and feed your nation to the wolves. Both Israel and the USA have lost God's blessing and must REPENT to regain it and have any hope of survival. This war cannot merely be won with tanks and artillery. It can only be won with God's protection, which both Israel and USA governments have overtly abandoned.

THE ONLY THING WE CAN DO NOW IS PREP, ARM UP, & PRAY! WAKEUP!