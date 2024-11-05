Russian Su-57 fighter jets depart to China for first time

Russian Su-57 stealth fighter jet landed at Taiyuan Airport in China Shanxi province for the first time on a rare mission, on Sunday afternoon. The aircraft, a rival to the United States F-35 fighter jet, landed at the airport, where Chinese journalists and aviation enthusiasts gathered to capture its arrival. Citing China Daily, Monday, November 4, 2024, a source close to the matter said the Russian aircraft will be exhibited at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, which will be held from November 12-17 in Zhuhai, Guangdong province. Known as Zhuhai Airshow, the biennial event is Chinese largest arms exhibition, and is recognized as one of the world's most important defense exhibitions. Su-57 is Russian first fifth-generation fighter jet. The single-seat, twin-engine aircraft is designed for air superiority and strike missions, and is equipped with advanced weapons, avionics and radar systems, according to aviation experts. The aircraft made its maiden flight in January 2010, entered mass production in July 2019, and began delivery to the Russian Air Force in January 2021.

The arrival of Su-57 marks the first time a foreign stealth aircraft has landed in China, which has deployed its own anti-radar jet, J-20, and is expected to soon commission a second stealth fighter model, J-35. Chinese aviation expert Fu Qianshao said that in addition to Su-57, the Russian Knights aerobatic demonstration team will participate at Zhuhai Airshow with six Su-35S fighters and one Su-30SM fighter jet. Fu hopes that China and Russia can take this opportunity to exchange information on each other's aircraft, as the two countries are making progress in defense cooperation. As an international air show, Fu said, the Chinese exhibition will also give Russia a chance to showcase the Su-57 globally. Various Chinese aircraft, such as J-10C and J-16 fighter jets, J-16D electronic warfare aircraft, H-6K bombers, JL-10 training jets, and WZ-7 and WZ-10 reconnaissance aircraft, arrived in Zhuhai on Sunday.

