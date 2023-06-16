BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Colossal Failure: Majority Died Were Fully Vaccinated
242 views • 06/16/2023

Colossal Failure: 99% of COVID Hospitalizations and Deaths Are Now Among the Vaccinated in Australia


“In the UK, Australia, South Africa, where they have good data systems ... the majority who have been hospitalized and died are fully vaccinated,” testified Dr. Peter McCullough in front of the Pennsylvania State Senate.


“Australia is interesting because they had pre-vaccinated the whole country. And then COVID got there late,” he continued.


“So, Australia was the real test of whether or not the vaccines would work, and they failed colossally. So, the most recent analysis, 99% of people hospitalized and died are fully vaccinated.”


Dr. Peter McCullough (http://t.me/c19expertchannel) is one of the most published cardiologists ever in America and our Chief Scientific Officer at The Wellness Company (http://t.me/thewellnesscompany).

