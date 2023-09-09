BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Did high school RETALIATE against football coach over Supreme Court win?
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
75 views • 09/09/2023

Glenn Beck


Sep 8, 2023


Last year, former Bremerton High School Assistant Football Coach Joe Kennedy won his Supreme Court case that accused his school of firing him for praying on the field. The school then re-hired him, but he now alleges it wasn't without punishment. Coach Kennedy and his attorney Michael Berry of First Liberty Institute, join Glenn to tell the story and explain why Kennedy retired instead of waiting to be fired: "I thought I'd go out on top." They claim the school made sure Coach Kennedy wasn't so comfortable at work by refusing to issue him standard coaching gear, list him on his website, or allow him to take part in certain traditions.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6TYL9VD4N0

rulingglenn beckattorneyhigh schooljoe kennedyretiredfootball coachpunishedretaliatefirst liberty institutesupreme coachbemerton high schoolpraying on the fieldmichael berryrefused to issue gearcoaching geardid not list him on websiteshunned him from traditions
