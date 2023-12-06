Cybersecurity Tips for Small Businesses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Making sure your company has appropriate cybersecurity procedures in place is crucial now more than ever because cybercrimes are only becoming more common. Hackers are cunning individuals; while two years ago they primarily targeted large corporations for theft, their appetite has expanded significantly in the last few years. In the past year, 42% of small businesses have been the victim of a cyberattack.