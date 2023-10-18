💥🇺🇸 The Harir military airport in Iraq, where the US military is based, was hit by a UAV, Shafaq agency writes, citing a source.

According to them, the damage from the attack has not yet been determined, and a certain armed group called “Tashkil al-Waritin - an operational center to support the Al-Aqsa Flood” has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Reuters previously wrote that the US Army prevented an attack on the Ain al-Assad base in Anbar province in western Iraq.

The attacks came amid mass demonstrations in Iraqi cities condemning the attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip. After this, some groups in Iraq threatened to attack American interests in the country.

adding:

US Vetoes Brazil's UN Security Council Resolution To Cancel Orders For Gaza Residents To Evacuate South - RIA Novosti

The U.S. mission at the UN is disappointed that the Security Council's decision does not include any references to Israel's right to self-defense.

Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, during a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East:

💬 "The United States' veto on the Brazilian resolution regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is seen as a manifestation of hypocrisy and double standards by Washington."





