© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇸 The Harir military airport in Iraq, where the US military is based, was hit by a UAV, Shafaq agency writes, citing a source.
According to them, the damage from the attack has not yet been determined, and a certain armed group called “Tashkil al-Waritin - an operational center to support the Al-Aqsa Flood” has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Reuters previously wrote that the US Army prevented an attack on the Ain al-Assad base in Anbar province in western Iraq.
The attacks came amid mass demonstrations in Iraqi cities condemning the attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip. After this, some groups in Iraq threatened to attack American interests in the country.
adding:
US Vetoes Brazil's UN Security Council Resolution To Cancel Orders For Gaza Residents To Evacuate South - RIA Novosti
The U.S. mission at the UN is disappointed that the Security Council's decision does not include any references to Israel's right to self-defense.
Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, during a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East:
💬 "The United States' veto on the Brazilian resolution regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is seen as a manifestation of hypocrisy and double standards by Washington."