BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Richard Is SAFE But was KIdnapped by Jeff Petska, and Escaped !! ALL FILES Are Being Made PUBLIC !!
It's Time To Wake UP
It's Time To Wake UP
121 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 09/23/2023

www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/index.php?/category/478
Here Are the Files I have been TRYING To Get to the (Police Dept.) I have Called the number I had for the Deputy Mermod in Order to Give him the Recordings Of RICHARD MONTBLEAU ... Nobody has returned my call even after telling the answering service that I have these Conclusive Recordings I Also Posted the Recordings of Jeff Petska Proving His Story about Richard is False .. Also Jeff was recorded saying God told him to Kidnapp Richard ...Jeff Petska is a Disturbed individual aand Richard has fallen victim to his Nefarious schemes ... I need help bringing Richard to Safety as he has escaped from Jeff and is alone and Scared on the Streets of California,,, We Sent Richard some funds he was able to use through his phone he contacted us on.. Please help us bring Richard to Safety!! Thank you" (From Jonathan's original description)
Odysee: https:// odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Keywords
truthend of the worldjonathan kleck
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy