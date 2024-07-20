Part 2 RNC 2024 FINAL NIGHT Eric Trump, Franklin Graham, Hulk Hogan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RNC 2024: FINAL NIGHT - Trump Speaks- AFTER SHOW Commentary with Resistance Chicks
Full Schedule:
Credit to RSBN for their live coverage of the RNC 2024 Milwaukee, Wisconsin
SESSION TIME: 6:32 PM -11:31 PM EST
6:44PM – VIDEO
6:58PM – Senator Steve Daines (MT), Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee
7:02PM – Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-09), Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee
7:13PM – Diane Hendricks, Co-Founder of ABC Supply
7:25PM – Diane Evans
7:29PM – Linda McMahon, 25th Administrator of the Small Business Administration
7:33PM – VIDEO
7:34PM – Mike Pompeo, 70th United States Secretary of State
7:39PM – Pastor Lorenzo Sewell
7:51PM – John Nieporte - Head Golf Pro, Trump International.
7:55PM – Zach Witkoff, Son of Steve Witkoff
7:58PM – Steve Witkoff, Businessman and Developer
8:28PM – Tucker Carlson - Founder, Tucker Carlson Network
8:40PM – Carrie Ruiz - Golf General Manager, Trump National Doral
8:43PM – VIDEO
8:54PM – Hulk Hogan, Professional Entertainer and Wrestler
9:02PM – Annette Albright - Former School Teacher & Corrections O`icer
9:12PM – Franklin Graham – President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
9:32PM – VIDEO
9:35PM – Eric Trump
9:52PM – VIDEO
9:53PM – Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship
10:09PM – President Donald J. Trump
11:17PM Christopher Maccio, Opera Singer