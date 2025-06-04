Amanda Wick: American Dominance & the Coming New World Financial Order

Amanda Wick discusses her book "The Catalysts: The Accelerating Forces Forging the New World Financial Order" on the evolving global financial and political landscape, including the perceived decline of American empire due to the erosion of dollar dominance and shrinking middle class. She touches on the rise of authoritarian capitalism and technocracy, exemplified by countries where citizens may prioritize economic stability over democratic participation and privacy. She explores bitcoin and CBDC policy under the Trump administration and actions other nations are taking.





Websites

Amanda Wick Website https://www.amandawick.com





About Amanda Wick

Amanda Wick served as a federal prosecutor for the US Department of Justice (DOJ) for nearly a decade, specializing in money laundering and cryptocurrency. She worked in three US attorneys’ offices (Atlanta, Birmingham, and St. Louis). After that, she moved to Main Justice to serve in the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Session. As part of a DOJ leadership program, she served as a detailee and senior policy advisor at the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). In 2020, she left the government to serve as the chief of legal affairs at Chainalysis, a blockchain analytics company.





In 2021, Wick returned to government service as the lead financial investigator for the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol. She went on to found and run a global non-profit organization, the Association for Women In Cryptocurrency. The organization aims to build a global network of women and male allies in the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and web3 industries who will advocate for the equal inclusion of women in the future of digital finance.





Wick also serves as a principal with Incite Consulting. In that role, she provides expert and litigation advisory services to law firms and advises a wide range of cryptocurrency-related businesses. She remains a digital nomad living out of a carry-on suitcase and a National Geographic backpack. The Catalysts is her first book.





