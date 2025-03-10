The US is an UNWAVERING SUPPORTER of AL-QAEDA— Former Virginia State Senator

"Al-Qaeda has always been our proxy force on the ground. They, together with ISIS, have carried out the mission of the United States," Richard Black said.

He stressed that the US started the war in Syria in 2011 by landing CIA operatives to coordinate with Al-Qaeda and supplying missiles.

In order to "overthrow the legitimate government of Syria," the United States employed proxy soldiers who were the most vile of all terrorists. Something very similar is happening right now in Ukraine," the politician concluded.

On September 10, 2018, Wikileaks, Assange exposed it long ago? Hillary Clinton's LEAKED emails reveal CIVIL WAR IN SYRIA WOULD BENEFIT ISRAEL

"The fall of the House of Assad could well ignite a sectarian war between the Shiites and the majority Sunnis of the region, drawing in Iran which, in the view of Israeli commanders, would not be a bad thing for Israel and its Western allies," the message reportedly read.

Arabs, Kurds, Druze, Alawites: Who else composes Syria’s ethnic and religious mosaic?

Syria’s 22.4 million population consists mostly of Syrian Arabs (88%). Kurds make up the second-largest group (~2 million), with minorities like Armenians, Assyrians, and Turkomans.

Overview of ethnic and religious groups and their affiliations:

Muslims make up 90% of the population—72% Sunni, 13% Alawite, with Druze and Ismailis among the rest. Christians, both Orthodox and Catholic, are under 10%.

♦️Arab Sunnis: This group is widespread throughout Syria, and the armed opposition claims to represent their interests.

♦️Arab Shias: Comprising 1-2% of the population, Arab Shias predominantly reside in Damascus, Aleppo, and Hama. They oppose Sunni dominance, support the Ba’ath Party that had been led by Hafez al-Assad and his son Bashar al-Assad, and advocate for Syria's close ties with Iran.

♦️Arab Alawites: Approximately 3 million Alawites primarily live in the Latakia region. Historically an oppressed minority, they have gained prominence under the Assad regime and have traditionally supported the Ba’ath Party.

🔶Christians: Prior to the civil war, Arabs, Armenians, and Assyrian Christians constituted about 10% of Syria's population. However, their numbers have significantly dwindled since 2011, when ISIS took hold, and precise data is currently unavailable. Before the rise of ISIS, most Christians resided in Damascus and Aleppo, with some relocating to Latakia during the conflict.

🔶Kurds: Primarily located in the Hasakah and Raqqa regions near the Turkish border, Kurds aspire for an autonomous Kurdistan, a goal opposed by Turkiye and the Syrian opposition. During the civil war, they established the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which received support from the United States. The SDF currently controls areas independent of Damascus and resists Sunni-led rebel forces.

🔶Druze: Concentrated in southern Syria (specifically in Al-Suwayda, Quneitra, and the Golan Heights), the Druze initially supported the Ba’ath Party. However, they now seek greater autonomy due to Sunni perceptions of them as "enemies" and "collaborators of Israel."

🔶Turkomans (Turkmens): This small Turkic group resides primarily along the Turkish-Syrian border and in the Aleppo province. Aligned with Turkey, they have formed the Syrian Democratic Turkmen Movement and are engaged in conflict with both the Syrian army and the Kurdish-led SDF.