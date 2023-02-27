© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p29vlla5fa4
2/26/2023 Miles Guo: The Chinese people turn out to be the biggest victims of the CCP’s 12-point proposal on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.
2/26/2023 文贵直播：中国人是中共关于政治解决乌克兰危机的12点立场声明的最大受害者！
#乌克兰 #俄罗斯 #俄乌战争 #中共 #王毅 #习近平
