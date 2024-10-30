Babylon is fallen: more Roman Catholic church abuse of children! (6)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on September 11, 2024.





Roman Catholic church’s abuse of children never ceases to stop because it’s an integral part of the Roman Catholic church’s DNA and demonic culture consisting of homosexuals and pedos holding positions of religious office in that church.





Roman Catholics need to COME OUT of Babylon, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church as per God’s fourth end time angel’s message in Revelation 18:4-5 before God destroys this satanic church with fire in Revelation 18:8-9 and the heavens will rejoice at Babylon’s destruction.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington



