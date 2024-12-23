BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Yale Study Confirms One Billion Vaxxed Now Have 'Full Blown VAIDS'
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
247 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
1132 views • 6 months ago

Have you noticed something unusual about the vaccinated? The greyish pallor in the face, the persistent brain fog, the mood swings, the relentless exhaustion, and their struggle to fight off even the mildest cold or flu?

You're not alone-these disturbing observations are being reported worldwide.

And now, a groundbreaking Yale study has confirmed what many feared: Covid vaccines wreak havoc on the immune system, causing a condition known as VAIDS. That's right-vaccine-induced autoimmune deficiency.

But here's the twist-Yale is so ashamed of their own findings, they're scrambling as we speak to bury this bombshell study. We're here to make sure that doesn't happen, because what's at stake isn't just the truth-it's the future of humanity itself.




Tags: VAIDS, HIV, COVID, mRNA, Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, Pfizer, pandemic, Plandemic, Bill Gates, Gates, Fauci, Depopulation, Democide, vaccinated, pallor, brain fog, mood swings, exhaustion, cold, flu, Yale study, Yale, Covid vaccines, Covid, vaccines, immune system, immune, autoimmune, bombshell study, humanity

Keywords
vaccinescoldflupandemicdepopulationhivbill gatesgatesdemocideyalefaucivaccinatedbrain fogexhaustionpfizermood swingscovidplandemicmrnacovid vaccinesyale studyvaidsvaccine acquired immune deficiency syndromepallor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy