Ep. 45: Ukraine Disaster

How could Washington possibly send tens of billions more to sleazy oligarchs in Ukraine now that the whole enterprise has been revealed as a fruitless, corrupt and incredibly destructive disaster?

Because that’s what they always do.

The [Bidan] administration is openly threatening Americans over Ukraine: Pay the oligarchs or we’ll kill your kids.





Tucker On Xwitter | 5 December 2023

