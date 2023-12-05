Ep. 45: Ukraine Disaster

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How could Washington possibly send tens of billions more to sleazy oligarchs in Ukraine now that the whole enterprise has been revealed as a fruitless, corrupt and incredibly destructive disaster?
Because that’s what they always do.
The [Bidan] administration is openly threatening Americans over Ukraine: Pay the oligarchs or we’ll kill your kids.
Tucker On Xwitter | 5 December 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1732163859610321333