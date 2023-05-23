Brighteon Broadcast News, May 23, 2023 - Calling on law enforcement to SEIZE ALL VACCINE BIOWEAPONS in the USA (feat. Karen Kingston)

0:00 Intro

1:29 The Expose

4:46 Firearms

8:30 New Security Measures

14:42 US National Debt

20:55 LGBTQ+ Products for Kids

23:48 Terrorist Organization

25:28 Gender Transition

34:10 Unused Border Wall

39:17 Interview with Karen Kingston





- Expose-News editor seriously injured in deep state assassination attempt

- 50 US senators just issued satellite phones as a security measure

- Croatian politician declares WHO to be a TERRORIST organization

- Unused border wall hardware caught on shocking drone video

- Target retailer partners with actual SATANISTS to push LGBTQ+ gear for children

- Medical school professor claims gender transitions can start "before birth"

- They want to mutilate the newborns!

- Full interview with Karen Kingston

- She calls for all vaccine bioweapons to be SEIZED by law enforcement

- Those who deployed the bioweapons should be indicted and PROSECUTED







