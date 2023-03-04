Unvaccinated Masseuse - Skin Absorbed Vaccine by Shedding

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kris Edelkamp dedicated her life to helping professional athletes, and then she realized her fully vaxxed clients were shedding - and she was getting very sick despite being UNVACCINATED. It's clear now that the mRNA bioweapon is causing second hand vax injuries. This is Kris' survival story - and the protocol she is following to stay on this planet for her husband and 5 children.Kris Edelkamp's clips borrowed from: SGT Report (1Mar23, 45-minutes 48-seconds)--protocols Kris uses is in the full video report.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AOAWG8T1SWp8/
This is not an experimental vaccine. It was created by the US Government for the sole purpose of killing people. The goal was 70-percent innoculation; as the 70-percent will infect the unvaccinated 30-percent through shedding.
1:34 Mission Impossible Season 1, Episode 10 (The Carriers)
:15 Kris Edelkamp (Muscle Engineer)
:50 Kris Edelkamp--Covid Vaccine causes body to begin decomposing and smells like household cleaners/perfume.
8:02 Kris Edelkamp's First Person Report
:49 Mission Impossible Theme--Season 1, Episode 10 (The Carriers)
5 clips, 11:31.
Thumbnail: Martin Armstrong's Cycle of Coronavirus--Set to peak with Global Cooling in the year 2050.