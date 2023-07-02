EPOCH TV | Tim Ballard & Jim Caviezel: Leftists Discredit Human Trafficking to Protect Pedophilia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Tim Ballard & Jim Caviezel: Leftists Discredit Human Trafficking to Protect PedophiliaTim Ballard of O.U.R. (Operation Underground Railrood) & Sound of Freedom: Leftists Want to Discredit Human Trafficking to Protect Pedophilia
“I'm tired of people saying that human trafficking must be false… it's a leftist movement that's actually doing this—they want to discredit human trafficking and pedophilia because they have an agenda to normalize pedophilia.”
https://www.theepochtimes.com/jim-caviezel-and-tim-ballard-hard-truths-of-the-global-child-sex-trade-and-the-spiritual-battle-for-our-children_5364424.html?src_src=prtnrhard&src_cmp=UngaTheGreat