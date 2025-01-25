Trump's Historic Week: Frees Prolifers/J6 | ICE Unleashed | Visits NC & CA | Releases JFK Files

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Weekly News Report! I don't know how we are going to cover all the news this week. Join us for a fast-paced, power-packed show as we break down Donald Trump's historic moves in his first week of office. As many J6rs made their way home, Trump then pardoned wrongfully convicted prolife activists the night before the March for Life in DC. He signed an executive order to release the MLK & JFK files. ICE has been ordered to arrest the most violent criminals and deport them. Trump made his way to NC and CA today with a very moving press conference in North Carolina. We are also keeping an eye on the MRNA cancer vaccines, Stargate, and AI discussed in a press conference this week with OpenAI Sam Altman and Oracle CEO Larry Ellison. PLUS- record snowfall in the south! Buckle-Up For This Week’s Headline News! Read More:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/trump-historic-week/
