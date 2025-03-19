BGMCTV E292 Parash 23 Pekudei “Accountings Of” Sh’mot (Ex) 38:21 – 40:38

Exo 39:30 They made the ornament for the holy turban of pure gold; wrote on it the words, "Set apart for Adonai," like the engraving on a seal;





This Parash is all about separating ourselves for a Holy purpose. Having a mind set apart, above the rest, for a higher purpose, then those who say that the Law was nailed to the cross.





This Parash also contains the set up for the Mishkan. We will look at what was set up first and the order of how to set up the rest of HIS house.





