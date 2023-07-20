© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Technical Presentation: WBAN on a 6gloPAN and your electromagnetic body part
This presentation is for folks who do not understand how their body has
already been made commercially available to the cloud since 2005. IEEE
is the International standards for Electronics and Electrical
Engineering. You will find your body on the web and commercially
accessible via the same wireless working groups for all wireless
devices. How did it happen? How can you gain access to the biosensors
that are magnetically routing the data instead of your lunch in your
red blood cells? (folks, this one is for you and while it is not my a
game, i give myself a b and if you want me to include anything please
let me know. I am currently working on signs for the literal math from a
to b so people can understand energy harvesting.)