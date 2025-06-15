WATCH! Iranian retaliation on Israel's largest military base in Tel Aviv

Videos have been widely circulated on the internet, showing powerful shock waves from the impact of Iranian missiles, raining down on TelAviv on the night of June 14, hitting around 150 targets in several waves of strikes. Israel launched an unprovoked preemptive strike against Iran, and is now facing a strong counterattack, which the Iranian Armed Forces said is part of the operation “Operation True Promise 3,” stronger than previous operations. A better angle, footage of the impact at 01:14 in Tel Aviv, shows the moment of arrival of the first wave of Iranian ballistic missiles, hitting another building, targeting the building complex used by the Israeli military Hakyria Military Complex and the Ministry of Defense. In fact, a video showing missiles hitting the ground in the heart of Tel Aviv, has been posted on social media. Based on geographical mapping, Israel placed its military infrastructure, Rabin General Headquarters, right in the middle of a civilian settlement, placed next to Azrieli Mall. This is where HaKirya Defense Command Center, the headquarters of the Israeli air force and navy, was targeted. Journalists revealed that Israel placed its missiles inside the settlement buildings, using them as human shields to protect their military assets.

During the arrival of the agile Iranian missiles, a major blow to the proud air defense system of Israel and the West, helpless against the incoming missiles. Iron Dome, David Sling, Arrow-3 and the American THAAD, became frustrated because they were hit several times by their own interceptors hitting Tel Aviv. The shock has spread to Washington and the capitals of Europe, and whispers began to be heard, helpless against Iranian missiles for several waves, hitting the ground at the retaliation site, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense. Further geolocation, showed a fairly large fire at the location of the air defense system, either because it was hit by fire or because it was so hot that it caused a column of smoke in the headquarters, which is claimed to be civilian. Tel Aviv, is home to a large number of military and intelligence agencies in the city, where the Iranian missiles landed. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said " Zionist regime has made a big mistake, a fatal mistake - and its consequences will destroy them - life will be bitter for them."

