FBI whistleblower, former SWAT team member BREAKS DOWN Utah raid
39 views • 08/12/2023

Glenn Beck


August 11, 2023


Glenn still has many questions about the FBI raid in Utah that left 75-year-old Craig Robertson dead. Like, why did the FBI send a SWAT team in the first place? Is there body cam footage? And why did an agent appear to throw a flash bang outside the house? FBI whistleblower and former SWAT team member Steve Friend joins the program to explain why these decisions might have been made. Plus, he outlines the biggest problem he has with the operation.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_1RPY3q4Vc

Keywords
fbiwhistleblowerglenn beckagentutahswatraidbody camsteve friendcraig robertson75 years oldflash bang
