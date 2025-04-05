She Thinks I Still Care - Randall Franks & Dawson Wright - Appalachian Sounds

https://RandallFranks.com https://ShareAmericaFoundation.org

A RANDALL FRANKS WEB SERIES - "APPALACHIAN SOUNDS"

Appalachian Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night" performs with musical guests on his Americana music show "Appalachian Sounds" featuring artists from country, bluegrass, gospel, folk and the Americana musical genres.

He appears in this video with vocalist, banjo player and guitarist Dawson Wright. Wright is a Share America Foundation Scholar who in addition to his own shows appears with Randall's historic Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree.

On "She Thinks I Still Care," Randall Franks plays fiddle and sings tenor and Dawson plays guitar and sings lead as they perform the George Jones standard.

This performance was recorded on August 13, 2024 at UCTV Studios in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Special Thanks to Judy O'Neal and the UCTV Staff.

She Thinks I Still Care (Lee Dickey /Dickey Lee Music/BMI)

Randall Franks is an International Bluegrass Hall of Fame Legend, an Independent Country Music Hall of Fame member, America’s Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame member, Tri-State Gospel Music Hall of Fame member, Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame member, and a a long-time Grand Ole Opry guest star with a long list of awards in multiple music genres. He is the 2024-25 Josie Music Awards Musician of the Year - Fiddle.

Copyright 2025 Peach Picked Productions

