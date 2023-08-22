© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Raw Strawberry Cheesecake
Crust:
- 1 cup HRS Organic Almonds
- 2 tbsp HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, liquified
- 4 soft medjool dates
Cheesecake Filling:
- 2 cups HRS Organic Raw Cashews, soaked for 4 hours
- 1/4 cup melted HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
- 2 tbsp of lemon juice
- 1 cup coconut cream
- 3 tbsp cup HRS Premium Manuka Honey
- 1 1/2 cups HRS Freeze-Dried Organic Strawberry Pieces
Optional: 1/2 cup strawberry pieces to sprinkle over the cakes
1. Use a food processor and combine all crust ingredients until a crumbly mixture forms. Set the crust aside.
2. Blend all cheesecake ingredients together until the mixture is smooth.
3. Transfer the crust mixture into three 4” springform pans or one 6” springform pan. Press down to form a thin layer.
(Tip: Use the bottom of a glass to get a very flat and compressed crust.)
4. Transfer the cheesecake filling into the pans, on top of the crust. Smooth out the mixture with a spoon.
5. Sprinkle some strawberry pieces on top to decorate.
6. Place the cheesecakes in the freezer for 6 hours or overnight.