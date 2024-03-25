NWO: Former Canadian Defense minister on Operation Paperclip, alien bodies & crashed UFOs

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Field Propulsion Slippers TM © 2023



In 2017, the now late Paul Hellyer, former Canadian Minister of Defence, in the late 1960s, spoke about the US military complex, Operation Paperclip and alien bodies. A very revealing presentation by Mr. Hellyer which exposes the strange, evil happenings with the US military.