NWO: Former Canadian Defense minister on Operation Paperclip, alien bodies & crashed UFOs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits
to Field
Propulsion Slippers TM © 2023
In 2017, the now late Paul Hellyer, former Canadian Minister of Defence, in the late 1960s, spoke about the US military complex, Operation Paperclip and alien bodies. A very revealing presentation by Mr. Hellyer which exposes the strange, evil happenings with the US military.