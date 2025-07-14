How Long will Humans Live? Immortal Reproductive Cells, Future of Anti-Aging w/ Dr. Bill Andrews

Try Telo-Vital telomere lengthening for only $39 - https://grow.thegoodinside.com/special-offer-telo-vital-892649-lp - Offer available 7-14 thru 7-20

Renowned anti-aging expert Dr. Bill Andrews rejoins the show for a powerful conversation about the future of aging—and how extending healthspan could radically reshape society. We ask the tough questions:

Is it ethical to slow or reverse aging if it means more people live longer? Or is it our responsibility to help those who are suffering in a weakened, isolated, and often overlooked state? Dr. Andrews argues that extending vitality isn't just possible—it's the humane and logical thing to do.

We explore what a future might look like where people live longer but stay healthy, active, and mentally sharp. Could extended life bring a new wave of explorers, innovators, and contributors instead of burdens on the system?

Plus, we're excited to announce the launch of Telo-Vital—the most promising telomere-lengthening supplement to date, now available at a price accessible to everyday people. This product is the result of years of cutting-edge research and could represent a major breakthrough in real, affordable anti-aging science.

