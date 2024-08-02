SATAN ASKS DEMO[N]CRATS ₪ TO TONE DOWN ALL THE EVIL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VfB sees this performance as yet anuddah panic move; it's way too telling - will prove this by posting Rule #9 of David 'DCDave' Martin's Seventeen Techniques for Truth Suppression
'Come half-clean. This is also known as "confession and avoidance" or "taking the limited hangout route." This way, you create the impression of candor and honesty while you admit only to relatively harmless, less-than-criminal "mistakes." This stratagem often requires the embrace of a fall-back position quite different from the one originally taken. With effective damage control, the fall-back position need only be peddled by stooge skeptics to carefully limited markets.'
https://dcdave.com/article3/991228.html
Once again, the multi pronged attack in full display [you never saw DEI coming...but frankly, cannot see how - just turn it into D I E 💀]:
In a regularly scheduled marketing meeting with Democrats, Satan asks them to tone down all the evil just a little bit.
Become a premium subscriber: https://buff.ly/3mxrUba
The Official The Babylon Bee Store: https://shop.babylonbee.com/
Follow The Babylon Bee:
Website: https://babylonbee.com/
X: https://X.com/thebabylonbee
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBabylonBee
Instagram: http://instagram.com/thebabylonbee
#comedy #babylonbee #christian #woke #satire