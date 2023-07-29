BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Curse On Black People for Enslaving The Children Of Israel 400 years
African Voice
African Voice
3 followers
07/29/2023

Black people's ancestors were the ones who enslaved the children of Israel for 400 years in Egypt(Mitzrayim). In Genesis 15:13-14 God told Avraham that He would judge the nation for enslaving Israel for 400 years. Indeed in 1619 the trans-Atlantic slave trade began. This was prophesied in Isaiah 20:3-5 and it happened exactly as he had spoken. 2019 was the 400th anniversary of the trans-Atlantic slave trade yet Africans remain spiritually and economically enslaved. All the Creator requires is for Africans to acknowledge the sin of our forefathers.

Keywords
slavesafricansisraeltradetraumacurse400mitzrayim
