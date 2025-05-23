Dude shows off DIY ‘plasma weapon’ Mark 3, made from scraps & according to reports...car parts

Is this the most American thing out there? Dude shows off DIY ‘plasma weapon’ made from scraps and according to reports...car parts - 10% power was used at first target, 20% on second target.

(Original video was very small (top and bottom black bordered), so I resized, but when I resized the video it took the power %'s off at the bottom of the video. At least it's a little bigger. Sorry! - Cynthia)