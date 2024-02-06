BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Censorship, World Government, Dollar Fall & Civil War 02/06/2024
199 views • 02/06/2024

The World Health Organization is having a WHO Convention, and agreed to start tackling false, misleading and misinformation. Which will lead to even stronger censorship. We also see 20 Nations has joined BRICS and the Russian Payment System, which means that the Dollar will soon start to fall. In other news we will see how Texas want to Secede from the U.S. and how Civil War might break out sooner than we thought.

Keywords
censorshipcivil warworld governmentprophecy clubstan johnsondollar fallprophecy with stan
