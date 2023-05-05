JUAN O. SAVIN SHARING IMPORTANT INTEL ON TRUMP, BRUNSON CASE AND THE RED SEA MOMENT.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meri interviews Juan O. Savin with Important Message for the country about not losing HEART! Juan O. Savin will be speaking at Meri's Event in SOUTH DAKOTA on June 2nd & 3rd at THE MONUMENT FINE ARTS THEATRE. GET YOUR TICKETS at MERICROULEY.COM. $77.00 for WEEKEND PASS OR $177.00 FOR VIP. PLEASE SHARE!