Mike Adams Sermon 059 - Revelation Ch 13 - 16 - The Seven Trumpets and Seven Bowls describe the SAME SEVEN COMET IMPACTS that destroy all nations

- Revelation Chapter 13: Introduction and Current Events (0:03)
- Overview of Revelation Chapter 12 (4:14)
- Revelation Chapter 13: The Beast from the Sea (6:02)
- The Mark of the Beast and Technological Implications (11:17)
- Revelation Chapter 14: The Lamb and the 144,000 (14:43)
- The Seven Trumpets and the Seven Vials (26:31)
- Revelation Chapter 15: The Seven Angels and the Seven Plagues (35:00)
- The Third and Fourth Bowls: Rivers and Sun (40:36)
- The Fifth and Sixth Bowls: Locusts and the Battle of Armageddon (48:32)
- The Sixth Trumpet: The Four Angels and the Horsemen (51:55)
- The Seventh Bowl: The Earth-Killer Comet (1:04:08
