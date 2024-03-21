CHP Talks: Carson Binda—BC’s Debt and MP Raises!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 21, 2024: My guest this week is Carson Binda, BC Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. We discuss BC’s soaring debt-and-deficit problem and also touch on the exorbitant raise federal MPs are giving themselves while ordinary Canadians are struggling to make ends meet. On the same day as they get their raise (April 1), the useless and damaging Carbon Tax will also go up…and no, it’s not covered by the ridiculous rebates.
