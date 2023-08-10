5784 OPEN DOOR | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.









FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: www.thepropheticreport.com









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com









Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0WacP1CrWY









Hank Kunneman

(5.5 min)

Clock

:10-2:35

2:58-3:35

4:00-4:45

5:00-6:00

7:35-8:11

https://youtu.be/X70Pn1FPq-c









Tim Sheets

(10 min)

30:42-40:38 alarm clock

https://youtu.be/Zlu4NvVUypQ









Julie Green

(11.5 min)

2:28-14:09

https://rumble.com/v3307cs-woe-to-those-against-almighty-god.html









Robin Bullock 11th Hour

(1 min)

36:02-37:15

https://www.youtube.com/live/ELA7TVDJk8w?feature=share









Amanda Grace

(7 min)

21:34-26:04

28:08-30:49

https://www.youtube.com/live/A7-MfJJPcnI?feature=share









Robin Bullock 11th Hour

(7 min)

11:48-12:42 open door

15:56-16:41

1:14:36-1:18:25

https://www.youtube.com/live/ELA7TVDJk8w?feature=share









Robin Bullock Church International

3:26:11-3:27:39

3:27:50-3:28:43

https://youtu.be/E38GP9XtaDU









Kent Christmas

(5 min)

:51-4:53

12:03-14:28

https://youtu.be/nL4BzhXVF34









John 1:1-14 NKJV

Psalms 91

















