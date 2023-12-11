© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇮🇱🇵🇸 An Al-Yassin grenade dropped from a drone on an Israeli Namer and RPG-7 strikes on Merkavas and infantry.
As before, the bulk of Hamas footage consists of shots fired at lone Israeli armor. However, after a long time, the first drop of an anti-tank grenade from a drone appeared, although, apparently, it was unsuccessful.
It can be seen that several Israeli Namers and armored bulldozers are standing side by side. If Hamas had more drones and trained operators, the IDF would have suffered many more losses in equipment and manpower.
Source @Intel Slava Z