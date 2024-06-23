The Rock Almighty Sunday Sermon: Understanding True Manhood Dr. Myles Munroe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The biggest crisis men experience is an Identity crisis. Men are the foundation of creation and in this teaching, Dr. Munroe outlines who men truly are, but most importantly, why God created the Male Man.
Please download the Munroe Global app to get more information:
@ Apple - https://apple.co/3ARwoKD
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4cyj8hb
Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth
Now streaming on US Sports Radio