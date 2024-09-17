Israeli hackers hacked the radios & pagers used by Hezbollah members for internal encrypted communication, after which they caused the batteries to overheat & detonate

Update:

More than two weeks ago, on August 29, employees of the American University Medical Center in Beirut received this email, saying their 'old pagers' will be replaced. (The new ones were replaced with explosives, is what may have happened?)-----

More than 1,500 people have already been injured in Lebanon as a result of pager explosions!!! More than 100 have died. Missing fingers, horrific injuries in video that I can't show here. Cynthia

According to Lebanese sources, in Beirut, Israeli hackers hacked the radios and pagers used by Hezbollah members for internal encrypted communication, after which they caused the batteries to overheat and detonate.

As a result of the simultaneous explosion of the devices in Dahieh (Hezbollah's stronghold in the Lebanese capital) and other areas, about 500 citizens were affected. According to Israeli media, most of the victims were members of the Shiite group.

Despite claims on the internet about the presence of fatalities, this information has not yet been confirmed in Lebanon. Thus, an unnamed Hezbollah representative in an interview with the British publication The New Arab reported only the presence of wounded.

At the same time, Syrian news sources reported an explosion of a vehicle of pro-Iranian groups in the southwest of Damascus. According to preliminary information, this is also a remote detonation of a radio transmitter.

