Tøny Byk€r - 'No Miracles'

From the album ‘The Kosher Pig’
Streaming, download or physical CD available at Bandcamp
https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/th-k-h-r-p-g-xiv
No Miracles
Through it all there’s a door
Wipe the cobwebs to the floor
There will be no miracles
Unless starting with ourselves
Consciousness grows in our cells
Evolution of the meme
Take me back to a time
Where only females had a child
Nothing quite like what it seems
Matrix protein growths on bones
Prosthetic skins await a host
Trumpets sound the ends of time
There’s nowhere left to run
They’re blocking out the sun
Wipe away the teardrops
They’ll kill me
Bury me with my conscience strong
