Tøny Byk€r - 'No Miracles'
Tony Byker
From the album ‘The Kosher Pig’

Streaming, download or physical CD available at Bandcamp

https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/th-k-h-r-p-g-xiv


No Miracles

Through it all there’s a door

Wipe the cobwebs to the floor

There will be no miracles

Unless starting with ourselves

Consciousness grows in our cells

Evolution of the meme

Take me back to a time

Where only females had a child

Nothing quite like what it seems

Matrix protein growths on bones

Prosthetic skins await a host

Trumpets sound the ends of time

There’s nowhere left to run

They’re blocking out the sun

Wipe away the teardrops

They’ll kill me

Bury me with my conscience strong


Keywords
