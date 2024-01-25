Tøny Byk€r - 'No Miracles'

From the album ‘The Kosher Pig’

No Miracles

Through it all there’s a door

Wipe the cobwebs to the floor

There will be no miracles

Unless starting with ourselves

Consciousness grows in our cells

Evolution of the meme

Take me back to a time

Where only females had a child

Nothing quite like what it seems

Matrix protein growths on bones

Prosthetic skins await a host

Trumpets sound the ends of time

There’s nowhere left to run

They’re blocking out the sun

Wipe away the teardrops

They’ll kill me

Bury me with my conscience strong



