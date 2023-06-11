BEWARE AI is learning to MANIPULATE YOU just like humans can

Glenn Beck





June 10, 2023





When many Americans think of artificial intelligence, they think of devices like Siri or Alexa. But that’s so 2010, Glenn explains. In fact, AI is FAR beyond those capabilities, and it’s learning more skills each day — some of which truly are terrifying to imagine. In this clip, Glenn recaps a recent conversation he had with Tristan Harris, a former design ethicist at Google. Glenn explains that we’re now in ‘second contact’ with A.I., and how A.I. is learning to MANIPULATE us just like fellow humans can…





You can watch the entire conversation Glenn recently had with Tristan about this topic, here:

• Why Experts Are S...





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgZG5jtvduA