BEWARE AI is learning to MANIPULATE YOU just like humans can
1175 views • 06/11/2023

Glenn Beck


June 10, 2023


When many Americans think of artificial intelligence, they think of devices like Siri or Alexa. But that’s so 2010, Glenn explains. In fact, AI is FAR beyond those capabilities, and it’s learning more skills each day — some of which truly are terrifying to imagine. In this clip, Glenn recaps a recent conversation he had with Tristan Harris, a former design ethicist at Google. Glenn explains that we’re now in ‘second contact’ with A.I., and how A.I. is learning to MANIPULATE us just like fellow humans can…


You can watch the entire conversation Glenn recently had with Tristan about this topic, here:

   • Why Experts Are S...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgZG5jtvduA

Keywords
aiartificial intelligenceglenn beckmanipulatenew skillstristan harrissecond contact
