No country in the world has had to use more expired medication than Venezuela.





What Happens When You Take Expired Medications





https://tinyurl.com/mwrzena5

Doctors over there were able to see this firsthand, and it’s almost guaranteed to shock you to the core. They also determined exactly what medicines people need to stockpile and the DIY procedures that can save lives during dark times.





Their ingenious methods are all saved inside The Home Doctor: Practical Medicine for Every Household.

https://tinyurl.com/







This is a massive 300-page medical guide for the layman, with color pictures and complete step-by-step instructions that will help you treat the most common ailments at home, or improve your odds while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

https://tinyurl.com/mwrzena5



