Vivek Ramaswamy Claims Nikki Haley's Poll Numbers Are Actually FAKE
Published 2 months ago
"I think even a lot of the polling is falsely actually propagating her actual fake rise, which I don't think is actually grounded in the truth at all ... I haven't met very many Nikki Haley supporters. I've met supporters of each of the other candidates, not those of Nikki Haley." 

