The Gospel of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ vs. Jonathan Kleck's Gospel of Confoundication
In a word search sampling of almost 350 Jonathan Kleck videos, the frequency of these words being mentioned ANY time are as follows below. It is very telling... It shows how many videos the word is mentioned and how many total times. Note how far down the list Faith, Salvation, Gospel, Repent and Repentance are... Serpent and Upside Down are spoken of more often than Jesus.
253 videos Serpent 4691 times
262 videos Upside down 4165 times
260 videos Jesus 3879 times
176 videos Elohim 2839 times
214 videos Twin 2301 times
235 videos Satan 1699 times
212 videos Vatican 1564 times
183 videos Virgin 1158 times
197 videos Snake 1117 times
158 videos Demon 1111 times
151 videos Lucifer 954 times
192 videos Devil 946 times
158 videos angel of the bottomless pit 605 times
106 videos Female Twin 589 times
127 videos Penis 585 times
92 videos Semen 486 times
127 videos Vagina 479 times
117 videos Faith 377 times
112 videos Catholic 372 times
97 videos Cain 296 times
111 videos Invert 272 times
73 videos Upside Down Cross 229 times
72 videos Salvation 218 times
62 videos False Prophet 188 times
51 videos Gospel 126 times
44 videos All Seeing Eye 79 times
27 videos Repent 52 times
15 videos Repentance 31 times
10 videos Cast A Lot 20 times