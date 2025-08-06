BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Israel's War Crimes
Son of the Republic
526 views • 1 month ago

Whistleblower Responds To Attacks After Exposing Israel’s War Crimes In Gaza

* Part two of our interview with retired Green Beret Lt. Col. Tony Aguilar.

* He reported witnessing horrifying war crimes in Gaza.

* Neocons attacked his character and his family — and he returns to respond.


WATCH: Part One


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 6 August 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-anthony-aguilar-2

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1953139007325339985

tucker carlsonisraelfundingtrump administrationdestructionwar crimespalestinianskillinggazaatrocitiesaididfdeath tollfood distributionus involvementisrael defense forcespalestinian civiliansgaza humanitarian foundationghftony aguilarjohnnie mooreaid distribution siteslittle amirug solutionsarmy of occupation
